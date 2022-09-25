IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

09:18

In 6 weeks you'll be in a voting booth staring at a list of names. More likely than not, one of them will be an election denier. This election season is extremely high stakes and that is becoming increasingly evident in the state of Pennsylvania. Sitting Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro joins Ali Velshi to explain why the entire country needs to be cautious of his opponent Doug Mastriano’s “dangerous extremism.” “He has made clear that he is going to review the logbooks, the voting rolls, and decertify voting machines if he doesn't like the outcome, if he doesn't like the will of the people. Think about the chaos that that would bring not just to Pennsylvania, but the rest of the nation.”Sept. 25, 2022

