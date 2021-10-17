Outgoing NIH director Francis Collins: “We underestimated vaccine hesitancy”

Outgoing NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins reflects about what could have been done differently in the nation’s battle against COVID-19. He tells Ali Velshi that vaccine hesitancy was drastically underestimated in the rush to get a viable vaccine approved. 66 million Americans remain unvaccinated, leading to more daily deaths, says Collins. “I wish we had somehow seen that coming and come up with some kind of a myth-buster approach”Oct. 17, 2021