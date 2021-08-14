Only American lawyer working in Afghanistan: This “is a humanitarian nuclear bomb that we can change”
05:48
Share this -
copied
The Taliban has regained control of most of Afghanistan with surprising speed, and the women of Afghanistan stand to lose the most with the resurgence of the terror group. “We have a responsibility to do something. This is a humanitarian nuclear bomb that we can change,” says International Human Rights and Civil Rights Attorney Kimberley Motley, who spent years on the ground in Afghanistan working as a lawyer for Afghan women.Aug. 14, 2021