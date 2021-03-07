One year on the frontlines at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: “the deaths just kept coming”

The past 12 months have taken a toll on us all, but the hardest hit have been the women and men working on the front lines in our nation’s hospitals. Ali Velshi goes in depth with a group of front line responders from Newark Beth Israel Medical Center to talk about what it’s really been like for them. “Have you ever heard a war cry?,” asks Nick Milgiore, a security officer who ended up running a morgue. “I had to keep on pushing no matter what,” says Bessie Williams, “because I was helping somebody in need of comfort and care.”