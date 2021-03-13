One year later and no justice for Breonna Taylor: “Black women are not safe in the nation we built for free.”

It has been one year since Breonna Taylor was killed in her own home during a botched police raid and still none of the officers have been charged for her death. Brittany Packnett-Cunningham is a former member of President Obama's 21st Century Policing Task Force -- she joins Ali Velshi to discuss Taylor’s legacy and the work that still needs to be done to address police brutality, and the efforts in some states to suppress protest. “The idea that change itself can be criminalized…a system like that cannot be reformed. It can only be transformed.”