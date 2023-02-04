IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    05:20

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13

  • Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

    04:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

    06:32

  • Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

    04:59

  • Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

    06:30

  • Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”

    05:44

  • Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

    04:37

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

    10:29

  • View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

    07:26

  • Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

    07:40

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

    09:24

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

    05:36

Ali Velshi

One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

05:22

One year ago, when the concept for the #VelshiBannedBookClub was born, we began to compile our own list of banned literature to feature -- including titles many viewer suggestions, like the modern classic “A Handmaid’s Tale” and the perennially taught “To Kill a Mockingbird” – and noticed an alarming pattern. The books that are most frequently targeted for ban shared the same three topics: sexual identity, racism in America, and women’s bodily autonomy including sexual assault and rape. And throughout the year, the bans have only grown. And it’s the next generation that will pay the price. They are being left without a safe way to understand themselves and the world around them. They won’t have Melinda from “Speak” to lead them through the searing pain of sexual assault, or Dante from “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” to join them with an all-encompassing first love, or Nikole Hannah-Jones “The 1619 Project” to explore Black legacy in America. A year ago, our thesis was “censorship is never okay”. And that still remains. But today, after speaking with so many authors and reading so many of these villainized books, the #VelshiBannedBookClub has become a form of resistance.Feb. 4, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    05:20

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All