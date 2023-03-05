One major drug company just put a cap on its insulin prices. What comes next?

In response to public and political pressure, and signs of a changing market, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly just announced that it will cap the out-of-pocket cost of Insulin at $35 per month. Bharat Ramamurti, the Deputy Director for the National Economic Council, attributes the announcement in part to consistent pressure from the Biden Administration. The shift will bring relief to some of the seven million Americans with diabetes who rely on daily insulin to survive. A 2021 survey showed that 1 in 5 Americans on insulin ration the medication to save money.March 5, 2023