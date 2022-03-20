On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

VICE News Correspondent and conflict zone reporter Isobel Yeung joins Ali from Odesa, Ukraine, where it’s a dangerous “waiting game,” to talk about the tragedies she witnessed this week in Mykolaiv. Yeung gives us a raw look at how dire the situation is for so many Ukrainian families as they try to navigate the circumstances of Putin’s unprovoked war. She shares both stories and images of how the Democratic nation has been turned upside down, less than four weeks into the Russian invasion.March 20, 2022