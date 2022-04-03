On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine
Over the last six weeks, NBC News has had a multitude of reporters and correspondents deployed across war-torn Ukraine. Their task has been to observe, bear witness, and bring information from the ground to viewers across the world. Throughout the course of this war, they have seen a lot: from shelling and gruesome violence, to refugees of all ages pouring across borders, to devastation that will be seared in minds forever. While stationed in the city of Lviv, Ali Velshi convened four fellow NBC News colleagues who were also there reporting on the war. Ali Arouzi, Gabe Gutierrez, Molly Hunter and Jacob Soboroff spoke with Velshi about their respective experiences covering this international incident, and what specifically drew them all to this assignment.April 3, 2022
