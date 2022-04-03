IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.” 

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”

    07:18

  • The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine

    05:24

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

  • Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine

    05:01

  • Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

    04:51

  • Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

    05:16

  • ‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP

    05:33

  • Teenage Refugee Helps Fellow Ukrainians: “I’m only 15 but I tried to help people because they are people like me”

    05:13

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch: “I believe [Ukraine] will prevail”

    04:28

  • Taking Classes in Poland is Restoring a Sense of Normalcy for Young Ukrainian Refugees

    04:00

  • Bill Browder: Russians are “effectively hostages to Vladimir Putin” as sanctions take effect

    05:37

  • Velshi’s step-by-step guide to joining NATO

    03:17

  • Velshi: When Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power”, he was right. And he should stick to it 

    05:47

  • Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances” 

    04:22

  • Fmr. Russian FM: “Very disturbing” the speed with which Russian reforms have fallen apart

    07:40

  • Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”

    05:55

  • Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”

    03:48

Ali Velshi

On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine

07:26

Over the last six weeks, NBC News has had a multitude of reporters and correspondents deployed across war-torn Ukraine. Their task has been to observe, bear witness, and bring information from the ground to viewers across the world. Throughout the course of this war, they have seen a lot: from shelling and gruesome violence, to refugees of all ages pouring across borders, to devastation that will be seared in minds forever. While stationed in the city of Lviv, Ali Velshi convened four fellow NBC News colleagues who were also there reporting on the war. Ali Arouzi, Gabe Gutierrez, Molly Hunter and Jacob Soboroff spoke with Velshi about their respective experiences covering this international incident, and what specifically drew them all to this assignment.April 3, 2022

  • Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.” 

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”

    07:18

  • The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine

    05:24

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All