Olympic Legend Kristi Yamaguchi on anti-Asian vitriol: “what makes America so great is the diversity”

Kristi Yamaguchi, legendary figure skater and the founder of the Always Dream Foundation, talks to Ali about the fear among the Asian community. While her grandfather was serving in the U.S. Army, Kristi’s mother was born in a WWII internment camp. She says she now tells her parents to “be aware of what's going on around you whenever you're out and about” and says, “it's not just going to take the Asian American community, but...everyone as a whole coming together.”