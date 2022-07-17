Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

Just days before the next public January 6th hearing, the panel is ready to focus in on the 187 minutes that Donald Trump did nothing to stop the insurrection from happening. Former top aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye joins Sam Stein to explain how the culture of fear and intimidation in Trump’s White House could have belittled witnesses who are coming forward with the truth, but they aren’t letting it silence them.July 17, 2022