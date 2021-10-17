Oh, Ship!: How the supply chain crisis impacts one’s everyday life

From port congestion, to a lack of workers, to pandemic fallout, there are a lot of reasons that the global supply chain seems to be buckling under immense pressure. It is a perfect storm of problems both here and abroad and it’s affecting our lives and finances on a daily basis. Here’s a hypothetical day in the life of “Betty”, as she navigates her typical, everyday tasks that have been upended by the supply chain crisis, whether she realizes it or not.Oct. 17, 2021