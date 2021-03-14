Oglala Sioux Tribe AG says it’s time to start transferring land titles “back to the rightful owners”

Tatewin Means is the former Attorney General for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and current Executive Director of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the politics of Mount Rushmore being located on Native land, the impact of COVID on tribal communities, and Rep. Deb Haaland’s potential confirmation as Secretary of the Interior. She says Haaland’s appointment would help bring in “a different perspective, not this white patriarchal and colonial mindset” to begin to “talk about how to start dismantling these archaic systems that have never been about the people or the protection of the land.”