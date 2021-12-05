IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bob Dole, prominent Republican politician and World War II hero, dies at 98

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

    05:06

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

    04:14

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

  • Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

    06:53

  • Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.

    03:27

  • Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

    05:13

  • “In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community

    07:10

  • Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind

    03:50

  • Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important

    04:21

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

    05:15

  • WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”

    06:16

Ali Velshi

OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

06:21

To comply with a court order, the Biden administration is reviving the “Remain in Mexico” program, which forces asylum seekers to wait on the other side of the border while they wait for an immigration court to hear their claims. Caitlin Dickerson, a staff writer for The Atlantic who covers immigration, notes that the areas along the border are dangerous. “Americans are advised against going there because it is unsafe...and this is where you have asylum seekers living,” she notes. “There’s so much fear in Washington about appearing soft on immigration...and that ends up taking precedence” over the economy and humanitarian considerations.Dec. 5, 2021

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

    05:06

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

    04:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All