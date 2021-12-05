OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

To comply with a court order, the Biden administration is reviving the “Remain in Mexico” program, which forces asylum seekers to wait on the other side of the border while they wait for an immigration court to hear their claims. Caitlin Dickerson, a staff writer for The Atlantic who covers immigration, notes that the areas along the border are dangerous. “Americans are advised against going there because it is unsafe...and this is where you have asylum seekers living,” she notes. “There’s so much fear in Washington about appearing soft on immigration...and that ends up taking precedence” over the economy and humanitarian considerations.Dec. 5, 2021