NYT Reporter on the DOJ's secret legal battle to obtain his emails: ‘This is about a free press’

Bombshell new reporting from the New York Times found that the Biden administration notified four New York Times reporters that the Trump-era Justice Department had secretly seized months of their phone records and email logs. President Biden condemned the practice of secretly seizing reporters' records, but the latest NYT reporting shows that his administration has kept it up so far…and fought to keep it all secret. Matt Apuzzo, one of the four NYT reporters at the heart of this story, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the “really upsetting” developments. “If reporters can’t speak confidentially to sources, then you’re leaving it to the government to decide what you can know and when you can know it.”