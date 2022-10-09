IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    03:33

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    04:24

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

    04:19

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

Ali Velshi

Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

07:14

The price of goods and these rates are just too high for so many families in the U.S. A new book by financial expert and investigative journalist Nomi Prins, “Permanent Distortion”, sets its sights on the Federal Reserve and does so unflinchingly. Prins argues that the Fed, and its willingness and ability to make lots of money available for so long at such low rates to banks, has created a distortion: wealthy people and corporations benefit directly from the Fed's long-term willingness to keep rates low, which keeps money flowing to large businesses and stock prices high. After all, why put your money in the bank, as opposed to the stock market when interest rates are so low? But this doesn't apply to regular working people, many of whom aren't invested in the stock market and whose livelihoods depend on wages, not cheap bank loans. Prins calls this "distortion," and says it's become permanent. Basically, she argues, our financial system has contributed to the creation and maintenance of two Americas: one made up of the mega rich, the other made up of the never rich.Oct. 9, 2022

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All