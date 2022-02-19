NOAA Administrator on dramatic sea level rise: “Failing to plan is planning to fail”
A new NOAA report found that sea levels will rise, on average, by another foot of water by the year 2050, with the potential for a far greater rise by 2100. Richard Spinrad, NOAA Administrator and Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans & Atmosphere tells Ali Velshi that this dramatic sea level rise calls for dramatic action. “Now is the time to start making changes to code.”Feb. 19, 2022
