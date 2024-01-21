Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?

With an insurrectionist who routinely threatens his political opponents and the free press running for president, American democracy is currently facing an existential crisis. Adding to that challenge is the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a right-wing majority and will ultimately decide whether Donald Trump can pursue the nation's highest office. Yet somehow, many Americans continue to downplay this danger, embracing a belief that autocracy could never happen in the United States and that the threat is overblown. But we only need to look to our own history to understand the consequences of normalizing such extremism. Kermit Roosevelt III, constitutional law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, joined Ali Velshi to discuss the impact of today’s highly politicized Supreme Court.Jan. 21, 2024