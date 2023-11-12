Nikole Hannah-Jones: “We can’t be neutral on the idea of democracy”

Moms for Liberty, a right-wing political organization pushing extremist policies under the guise of “parental rights,” lost a majority of its elections across the country Tuesday, as voters rejected book bans and restrictions on what students can learn. Nikole Hannah-Jones, NYT Magazine reporter and creator of the 1619 Project, joined Ali to discuss what these results mean for Americans, and for future elections, ahead of Hannah-Jones’s Center for Journalism and Democracy’s annual Democracy Summit. Nov. 12, 2023