IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked
March 16, 202411:33

  • Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with “American Street” by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'

    11:34

  • ‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

    11:51

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

  • Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union

    10:30

  • ‘Very unusual’: These 3 GOP Senators say they won't vote for Trump in November

    03:04

  • Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour

    04:08

  • Biden campaign releases new ad focusing on age

    02:13

  • Formerly homeless man is a voice for his community in Boston

    07:34

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20

  • Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • 'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

Ali Velshi

Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

11:33

After the Civil War, Congress passed an act to establish the Freedmen's Bureau, which sought to provide resources to displaced Southerners including recently freed Black Americans. Intrinsic in its foundation was the idea that after the abolition of slavery, it was the responsibility of Congress to right the wrongs of our nation's ugly past. But in a new extended essay for New York Times Magazine, Nikole Hannah-Jones argues that in the decades since the civil rights era, the national ideal of colorblindness has been co-opted, and is now being used in an organized effort to stall - and even undo - civil rights era efforts to advance racial progress. The end of affirmative action is another symptom of that backlash against racial progress.March 16, 2024

  • Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with “American Street” by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'

    11:34

  • ‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

    11:51

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

  • Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union

    10:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All