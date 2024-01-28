How Nikki Haley could be using Trump’s legal troubles to her advantage

When asked about Trump’s legal troubles this morning on Meet the Press, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tells Kristen Welker she has “never stayed in this race because of [Trump’s] court cases” and that she hasn’t “paid attention” to them. Joyce Vance speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about her comments, the strategy behind them, and why she believes Trump is so “masterful” at blurring political and legal arguments.Jan. 28, 2024