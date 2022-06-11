NH Rep. Annie Kuster: “There are Republicans that will that will be shocked”

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was one of the lawmakers “pinned down in the gallery” on January 6th. “It was moments, not minutes, between when we evacuated and when the insurrectionists came into the hallway we just crossed.” After attending the House Select Committee’s first public hearing, Kuster says, “I grew up in a Republican family, and I think there are Republicans that will be shocked that the President of the United States did not defend our Capitol.” June 11, 2022