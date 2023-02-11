IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04
Ali Velshi

Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

08:04

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ reference to the Little Rock Nine in her GOP rebuttal to the State of the Union has attracted some backlash. Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude argues that Sanders’ “active misremembering” is part of the larger struggle over how Black history is taught in American schools. There’s a “struggle being waged over the story we tell ourselves,” Glaude says, and the story we tell has everything to do with what we see as our ethical obligations. “If we let them win…We condemn another generation to this mess.”Feb. 11, 2023

    Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04
