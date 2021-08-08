New NYT reporting on Trump’s DOJ reveals how close we were to “being pushed to the point of chaos”

Katie Benner of the New York Times joins Ali to break down her new bombshell report that former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen provided closed-door testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the ex-president’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. Rosen did not respond to the New York Times' requests for comments on his testimony, but the Pulitzer Prize-winning Benner gathered up a lot of the details anyway.Aug. 8, 2021