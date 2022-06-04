IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24

  • Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57

  • Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53

  • ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

  • A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

Ali Velshi

New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

06:38

There was no such thing as a “legal abortion” in the era before Roe v. Wade, but that didn’t mean that abortions weren’t being performed. “The mob was providing abortions in the city of Chicago,” Tia Lessin offers up as a reminder. “It was lucrative. They could charge thousands and thousands of dollars.” Lessin and Emma Pildes directed the upcoming HBO documentary “The Janes” about The Jane Collective, a group of young women in 1960s Chicago who developed a covert network in the city to help women access safe, affordable, and discreet abortions. “They’re sophisticated women, very savvy,” Pildes tells Ali Velshi. As Roe v. Wade appears to be on the brink of being overturned by an ultra-conservative Supreme Court, “The Janes” is a reminder of the inequities that existed in the absence of women’s reproductive rights.June 4, 2022

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24

  • Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All