New Guttmacher Institute study predicts 26 states “certain or likely to ban abortion” if Roe is overturned

The Guttmacher Institute released a new map and study this week that gives a preview of what a post-Roe America could look like. It predicts that 26 states would be “certain or likely to ban abortion” if those rights are rolled back. It’s a “stunning number,” says Elizabeth Nash, Guttmacher’s Principal Policy Associate of State Issues. “Should these states ultimately have the opportunity and ban abortion, you’re talking about vast distances for people to travel in order to access care.” Oct. 30, 2021