New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

With the world already reeling from the effects of climate change, a new docuseries reveals that the oil and gas industry knew decades ago about the dangers its practices posed on the environment. The new three-part series from PBS’s Frontline called "The Power of Big Oil" accuses big energy companies like Exxon-Mobil of using their money and influence to discredit critics and silence whistleblowers who were trying to uncover how their methods contributed to climate change.May 1, 2022