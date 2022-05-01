New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

With the world already reeling from the effects of climate change, a new docuseries reveals that the oil and gas industry knew decades ago about the dangers its practices posed on the environment. The new three-part series from PBS’s Frontline called "The Power of Big Oil" accuses big energy companies like Exxon-Mobil of using their money and influence to discredit critics and silence whistleblowers who were trying to uncover how their methods contributed to climate change.May 1, 2022

