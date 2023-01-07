IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

    05:17

  • Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

    02:38

  • 8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

    06:10

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

    08:02

  • Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

    05:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

    08:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

    05:41

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

    09:59

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    07:16

  • The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

    08:09

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

    10:14

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16

Ali Velshi

New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

06:19

Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections was on November 8th. We did not get results from the final recount until the very end of December. It was the extremely tight and consequential race for Attorney General in Arizona between Democratic winner Kris Mayes and Republican election denier Abe Hamadeh. It came down to a margin of just 280 votes, making this one of the closest elections the state has ever had and democracy was very much on the ballot. Mayes joins Ali Velshi to explain why we cannot give up on protecting democracy as we know it despite Arizona’s Democratic sweep in 2022.Jan. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

    05:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All