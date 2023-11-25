IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New attack on Voting Rights Act threatens Black vote protections: ‘It’s a problem’

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

     #VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature

    10:57

  • ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20

  • ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21

  • 'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

  • ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

    13:04

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We can’t be neutral on the idea of democracy'

    12:29

  • ‘A perilous time to be playing with fire’: The consequences of a third party candidate

    07:25

  • MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital

    05:11

  • Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

    11:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

    10:19

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37

  • UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

    06:49

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

    07:07

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

    09:37

Ali Velshi

New attack on Voting Rights Act threatens Black vote protections: ‘It’s a problem’

12:06

A federal appeals court has threatened to deal a death blow to the Voting Rights Act by eliminating the most powerful piece of Section 2, which allows private citizens to sue in the name of fair voting rights. As the decision to appeal to the Supreme Court looms, Emory’s Dr. Carol Anderson, author of ‘One Person, No Vote’ and Advancement Project Executive Director Judith Browne Dianis join Charles Coleman to explain why they believe it will be a long fight to keep voting rights protections intact.Nov. 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New attack on Voting Rights Act threatens Black vote protections: ‘It’s a problem’

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

     #VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature

    10:57

  • ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20

  • ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21

  • 'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All