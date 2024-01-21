IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen

06:02

Pro-Israel U.S. lawmakers in both parties are growing frustrated with Prime Minister Netanyahu as the war in Gaza rages on. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the growing rift between Pres. Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu on the potential for a two-state solution.Jan. 21, 2024

