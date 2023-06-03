IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

At least 288 people are dead and hundreds are injured after two passenger trains derailed in west India, trapping passengers under mangled train cars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the scene and met with injured victims.June 3, 2023

