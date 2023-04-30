NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An effort is underway to undermine democracy in North Carolina after the state's supreme court paved the way for the GOP to implement a gerrymandered map. It’s one of the reasons why the state’s Gov. Roy Cooper believes it’s so important that people pay attention to what’s happening beyond national politics and presidential elections – and how it affects all the political battles going on right now, including the fight for reproductive rights and voting rights. “These issues helped drive people to the polls in 2022,” he says. “I think they will be there in 2024.”April 30, 2023

