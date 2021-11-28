Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

Millions of Americans celebrated Thanksgiving this week, but this holiday means something different to the nearly 3 million Native Americans who live in the U.S. To some, it is a reminder of a painful history, littered with broken promises made to native people by the American government. Despite that legacy of bad faith and poverty that persists to this day, many Native Americans remain optimistic for a better future. Ali Velshi traveled to Window Rock, AZ to discuss it with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez.Nov. 28, 2021