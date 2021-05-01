Native American lawmaker on GOP's revisionist history: “We are still here.”

Rep Sharice Davids is one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss infrastructure, Rick Santorum’s ignorant statement about Native American culture, and why representation in government matters. She says, “This idea of having a more reflective government is really, really important…in 2018 when Deb Haaland and I were elected to be the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, it had a huge impact.”