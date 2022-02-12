IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    03:54

  • Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

    06:03

  • 'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • 'Door to diplomacy' still open for Russia, says Deputy National Security Adviser

    04:19

  • 1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

    06:29

  • Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'

    08:00

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

  • National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

    05:27

  • Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States

    08:09

  • Biden thanks Germany for 'united effort' on Russian de-escalation

    01:56

  • Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'

    03:05

  • Pence breaks with Trump

    07:04

  • Fort Bragg soldiers deployed across Eastern Europe

    01:57

  • NATO Secretary General: NATO allies stand together in calling on Russia to de-escalate

    08:13

  • Scheme to subvert 2020 election

    05:46

  • U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine

    04:31

Ali Velshi

National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

00:40

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 Florida National Guard members who were deployed to Ukraine in late November to be sent elsewhere in Europe. Feb. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    03:54

  • Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

    06:03

  • 'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All