Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

A ruling out of a federal court in Texas on Friday revoked the FDA’s 23-year old approval of abortion drug mifepristone, marking the biggest rollback of abortion rights nationwide since the fall of Roe v. Wade nearly a year ago. Less than an hour after that ruling came down, a federal judge in Washington state issued an opposing order, ruling that the FDA must keep its approval of the drug intact. The dueling orders have sparked a legal standoff that is now likely headed to the Supreme Court. Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, joins Ali Velshi to discuss what the immediate impact is of the competing orders. April 8, 2023