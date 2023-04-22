Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that “shouldn’t have been”

Center for Reproductive Rights’ President and CEO Nancy Northup is “hugely relieved” that the Supreme Court has blocked a lower court’s ruling that would’ve restricted access to the abortion pill mifepristone. But the case “should have been thrown out at the outset.” The Supreme Court’s ruling is temporary as the appeal heads back to the Fifth Circuit, where the case will be heard on May 17th. Because of how contentious and complicated the issue has become, regardless of the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, it will likely be appealed again and end up back at the Supreme Court at a later date. “We’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Northup says, and notes that “a lot of different actors” will come into this as the case will have big implications beyond the issue of abortion.April 22, 2023