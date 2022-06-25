IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Nancy Northup: ‘Devastating’ Dobbs decision was ‘just judicial activism’

Americans woke up with less rights than they did yesterday and the path forward is bleak – especially for those without the means to travel out of state to access abortion care. Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center of Reproductive Rights, which argued Dobbs, says there’s a grim future ahead for those in need of abortion care. “We are going to see an incredible response to this devastating opinion which was just judicial activism. The people who are going to pay most for it are those who are least able to get health care in their communities.” June 25, 2022

