Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

“Today is such a day of mixed emotions,” says Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, about the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. “It’s a day of both concern and real energy,” says Northup. On all sides of the issue, people remain engaged and mobilized – an important factor since there’s a long fight still ahead as anti-abortion groups try to stop the distribution of abortion pills and curb other rights related to abortion. She says to keep eyes on Texas, where a lawsuit challenging an old FDA rule is aiming for a national ban on abortion medication.Jan. 22, 2023