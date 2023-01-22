IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

  • View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

    Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

  • Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

  • Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

  • Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

Ali Velshi

Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

“Today is such a day of mixed emotions,” says Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, about the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. “It’s a day of both concern and real energy,” says Northup. On all sides of the issue, people remain engaged and mobilized – an important factor since there’s a long fight still ahead as anti-abortion groups try to stop the distribution of abortion pills and curb other rights related to abortion. She says to keep eyes on Texas, where a lawsuit challenging an old FDA rule is aiming for a national ban on abortion medication.Jan. 22, 2023

