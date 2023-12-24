Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

Elizabeth Price, a former UN consultant who contributed to the 2014 post-reconstruction plans in the Gaza Strip, is intimately familiar with the region's cycle of violence. However, that cycle hit even closer to home when her 20-year-old son Hisham Awartani and his two friends were shot in Vermont in a possible hate crime. The incident left her son partially paralyzed, but Elizabeth and her family remain hopeful. “He draws great strength from his experience of being Palestinian. Even though he has had this terrible thing happen to him, he’s luckier than many Palestinians right now,” Price tells Ali Velshi.Dec. 24, 2023