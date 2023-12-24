IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

    12:58
    Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    07:17

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

    11:01

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

    04:51

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

12:58

Elizabeth Price, a former UN consultant who contributed to the 2014 post-reconstruction plans in the Gaza Strip, is intimately familiar with the region's cycle of violence. However, that cycle hit even closer to home when her 20-year-old son Hisham Awartani and his two friends were shot in Vermont in a possible hate crime. The incident left her son partially paralyzed, but Elizabeth and her family remain hopeful. "He draws great strength from his experience of being Palestinian. Even though he has had this terrible thing happen to him, he's luckier than many Palestinians right now," Price tells Ali Velshi.Dec. 24, 2023

