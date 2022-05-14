IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

    07:01

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

    05:33

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

    04:58

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    04:38

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

    05:02

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    07:25

Ali Velshi

Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

05:41

In a recent Pew survey, inflation topped the list of problems that Americans are most concerned about. That doesn’t surprise Mohamed El-Erian, the Chief Economic Advisor for the financial services company Allianz, Fmr. PIMCO CEO, and President of Queen’s College at Cambridge University. He says inflation is not a problem that has a quick or easy solution. “We face two alternatives – neither of which are very pleasant,” in terms of the Federal Reserve’s options. Inflation is “yet another great unequalizer,” says El-Erian, because of how unevenly it affects people across different rungs of society. “What is here a cost-of-living crisis, it’s a threat of famine in the most fragile African countries,” he tells Ali Velshi.May 14, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All