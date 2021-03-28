Minneapolis locals reflect on time since George Floyd’s death & their views of policing in America

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is one of the highest-profile murder trials in recent memory. To get a sense of where Minneapolis is ahead of the trial, Ali Velshi held a socially distant conversation with six people from the Minneapolis area. Together, they discussed range of topics surrounding racial justice, the state of policing in America, and the upcoming murder trial. One panelist, Tomme Beevas, says the issue of racism is a, “disaster has been going on for 400 years.”