Minneapolis locals reflect on Derek Chauvin’s conviction: “I cried the ugly cry”

The nation flocked to the nearest TV, radio, or smartphone in anticipation of witnessing history: To see whether a Minneapolis jury would convict or acquit Derek Chauvin for one of the most egregious acts of police brutality ever caught on camera. In late March, Ali Velshi arrived in Minneapolis to discuss the trial before it got underway with a group of six Black Minneapolis locals. Once the verdict came down, he reconnected with the panelists to discuss this historic conviction. Says Tomme Beevas, "The whole city took a collective breath just knowing that at least we have a small victory in the larger war, right? And then the next day, we all got ready because we knew the journey would have to continue."