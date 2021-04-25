Minneapolis locals discuss if justice has been truly served when it comes to Chauvin’s conviction

In the wake of Derek Chauvin's conviction many Americans have been asking the question: "Has justice been served?" Ali Velshi traveled back to Minneapolis to reconnect with a group of six Black Minneapolis locals he first met with in March to discuss the issue. Dr. Felicia Washington Sy says, “I think that people will either evolve or we will revolutionize. That if we don't allow ourselves to evolve and to evolve well and to keep moving in a consistent pace towards the right direction, that it will lead to our own undoing.”