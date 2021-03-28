Minneapolis locals discuss Chauvin’s potential acquittal & the change they'd like to see post-trial

8 minutes and 46 seconds - That's how long former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck. The world has seen the evidence but it’s never a clear-cut case when it comes to police killings. Ali Velshi speaks with 6 members of the Minneapolis community to discuss the possibility of Chauvin’s acquittal and the continued change they would like to see in their city and beyond. One of the panelists, Dr. Felicia Washington-Sy says, “I want to see the passion and the fire of the young people, of youth matched with the knowledge and wisdom of history, of the people who have been fighting this fight for a lifetime. I want to see those things come together so that we have a coordinated, wise response to everything that has emerged. Because nothing has changed.”