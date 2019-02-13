Mexican Federales respond to asylum seekers near U.S. border

Ali Velshi

Migrant caravan detained near U.S. border faces Mexican Federales

03:04

MSNBC’s Mariana Atencio reports from Piedra Negras, Mexico, where a about 1,800 migrants are being detained in a fenced-off area while they wait to apply for asylum in the U.S.Feb. 13, 2019

