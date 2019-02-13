Mexican Federales respond to asylum seekers near U.S. border

Migrant caravan detained near U.S. border faces Mexican Federales03:04
MSNBC’s Mariana Atencio reports from Piedra Negras, Mexico, where a about 1,800 migrants are being detained in a fenced-off area while they wait to apply for asylum in the U.S.
Mexican Federales respond to asylum seekers near U.S. border03:04
Is America’s infrastructure still vulnerable to cyberattacks?04:50
Diversity in the field of 2020 Dems06:29
Optimism and red flags: The state of American personal finances05:21
Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE custody05:14
Brock Long resigns as FEMA administrator02:37