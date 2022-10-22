Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

The Big Lie continues to spread among the Republican Party, and according to the New York Times and Washington Post, election deniers make up the majority of GOP candidates in this year’s elections. Yet as Election Day nears, Republicans have focused people’s attention “on wedge issues that really don’t impact people’s everyday lives,” says Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel. It’s part of a strategy to distract the public from larger issues, she says. “Inflation will go up and down in the course of our lifetimes but once you lose the fundamental right to vote, once you lose the right to have autonomy over your own body, it’s likely that it’s never coming back.” That’s a potent point in Michigan, where people will vote on a ballot measure this November to codify Roe in the state’s constitution. But Nessel cautions that the fight for abortion rights won’t end there. “If this ballot proposal were to pass…it’s going to be challenged,” Nessel tells Ali Velshi. “And guess who has to defend it? The Michigan Attorney General.”Oct. 22, 2022