Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

There is a lot more on the line for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s re-election than another term in office. If her opponent wins, he has made it clear that zero abortions would happen legally in his state. “We will not have abortions in our state. Many women will become ill, many women will die, because oftentimes these procedures are necessary for medical purposes,” Nessel tells Ali Velshi. “It is a dangerous set of circumstances for women in this state.”May 14, 2022