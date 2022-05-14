IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

    07:01

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

    05:33

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

    04:58

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    04:38

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

    05:02

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    07:25

Ali Velshi

Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

05:54

There is a lot more on the line for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s re-election than another term in office. If her opponent wins, he has made it clear that zero abortions would happen legally in his state. “We will not have abortions in our state. Many women will become ill, many women will die, because oftentimes these procedures are necessary for medical purposes,” Nessel tells Ali Velshi. “It is a dangerous set of circumstances for women in this state.”May 14, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All