Michael Lewis’ latest book unveils new characters who were quietly battling the anti-science White House

Best-selling Author Michael Lewis’ latest work, ‘The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” unveils new characters who were working underground to raise alarms about the pandemic while the White House locked out the scientists. Lewis tells Velshi, “The great irony is we invented the strategy used by other countries to contain this thing…If we had just performed like the average of the G7 countries, we would have a couple of hundred thousand people alive today who aren't alive.”